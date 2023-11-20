New Scam Targeting WhatsApp Users: Beware of the “Tourist Guide” Trap

WhatsApp scams continue to proliferate, and users need to be increasingly vigilant to avoid falling into the many traps set cybercriminals. A new mode of deception known as the “tourist guide” scam is spreading worldwide and can pose a threat to unsuspecting Argentine users.

This cyber scam begins when users unexpectedly receive a WhatsApp message from an unknown person asking if they are a tour guide and if they can recommend some places to visit in Argentina. The message is typically in English and sent from abroad, with recent cases originating from a number in the United Kingdom. Instead of including a direct quote of the message, the scammers use an introductory sentence in the article to describe the content of the message.

How does the scam unfold? The criminals hope that the recipient of the message will respond, denying that they are “Jason” but engaging in a conversation about beautiful places in Argentina. Through this conversation, they aim to gain the victim’s trust and ultimately obtain personal information, credit card details, or even convince them to make cryptocurrency transfers or click on suspicious websites that may contain malware.

While the deception may seem obvious to savvy internet users, it is crucial to remember that criminals send thousands of automated WhatsApp messages in the hopes of luring in unsuspecting victims.

If you receive these kinds of messages, the most common and effective recommendation is simply not to respond to them. By ignoring the messages, you can minimize the risk of falling prey to these scams.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How can I protect myself from WhatsApp scams?

To protect yourself from WhatsApp scams, it is essential to be cautious and skeptical of any unexpected or suspicious messages. Avoid engaging in conversations with unknown individuals and never share personal or financial information through the app.

What should I do if I receive a suspicious message?

If you receive a suspicious message, it is best to ignore it and refrain from responding. Deleting the message can also be a good practice to remove any potential risks or temptations to engage with the scammer.

Are there any other red flags to watch out for in WhatsApp scams?

Yes, there are a few red flags to be aware of when it comes to WhatsApp scams. These include messages from unknown numbers or individuals asking for personal information, financial details, or enticing you to click on suspicious links. Trust your instincts and be cautious when in doubt. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Remember, staying informed and following basic security practices can go a long way in protecting yourself from online scams and fraudulent activities, even on popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp.