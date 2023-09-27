The New WhatsApp Feature: Chat Lock

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature called Chat Lock, which is now available for all users. This feature allows users to put a password on specific conversations and hide their content from notifications. Chat Lock gives users the option to set a four-digit personal password (PIN) or use biometric authentication, ensuring that only the user who knows the password can access the messages. These locked chats are stored in a separate folder called “Locked Chats.”

To activate Chat Lock, users need to follow these steps: Go to the chat’s information section > Chat Lock > Enable Fingerprint Lock or Enable Face ID Lock > Tap “View” to access the chat in the Locked Chats folder.

To deactivate Chat Lock, users must access the chat’s information section and disable the option, confirming with their fingerprint or Face ID.

Chat Lock allows users to “lock” and secure a conversation, moving it from the inbox to a folder that can only be accessed with the password or biometric data used to unlock the device. Additionally, the content of these locked chats is automatically hidden from notifications.

It’s important to note that group chats and muted chats can also be locked, but calls are not affected this feature. To lock an archived chat, it must first be unarchived and then locked. It’s worth mentioning that when Chat Lock is activated, the other party involved in the conversation is not notified of this action.

Source: WhatsApp (No URL provided)