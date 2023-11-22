WhatsApp Introduces Digital Document Signing Feature

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned Meta (previously Facebook), has taken a significant step in expanding its functionalities introducing the capability to sign documents directly through the application. In collaboration with digital signature company Docusign, WhatsApp now allows users to easily and securely sign contracts, accelerating the agreement process up to seven times faster.

With the new feature called WhatsApp Delivery, users will receive notifications once the documents have been successfully signed and sent. The entire agreement process can now be completed in less than 15 minutes, regardless of the user’s location anywhere in the world.

One of the major advantages of this collaboration is the confidentiality and security of the signed documents. The encryption technology used ensures that external manipulation is impossible, providing users with peace of mind knowing their documents are protected.

Currently, Docusign is used more than one million individuals across 180 countries to facilitate agreements. By partnering with WhatsApp, this number is expected to increase significantly, potentially reaching up to 2 billion potential users.

It is important to note that while this digital signing feature simplifies the signing process for individuals, its recognition and acceptance among other companies and official organizations remain uncertain. Although the feature meets privacy protection requirements and builds upon previous experiences, there are still aspects that need to be addressed and resolved.

