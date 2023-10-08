WhatsApp introduces new payment features to support transactions

WhatsApp, the most widely used messaging application in the world with over 424 million global downloads, has announced that it will be introducing new features to support payment processes in addition to its messaging service. With the upcoming update, users will be able to make payments directly from the app without the need to download any additional extensions. This will be done using a link provided the merchant to facilitate the payment, and both parties will receive a confirmation receipt to confirm the successful transfer.

According to the company, users have expressed the desire for a simple way to not only find businesses but also to easily contact them via WhatsApp for quick assistance without having to search for a phone number, send an email, or navigate a complicated website. While many businesses already promote their WhatsApp number on packaging materials, store signs, and websites, there has been a demand for a better way to make this channel more widely known.

WhatsApp has emphasized that this payment method is secure and will “change the game” for users. To use the payment feature, users will need to create a payment PIN that they will use to authorize every purchase. Once a transaction is complete, a confirmation message will be sent to the company from which the product or service was purchased.

India was the first country to experience this payment feature when it was launched in August 2022. Additionally, WhatsApp plans to introduce this feature in Brazil, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia, and the United Kingdom.

Overall, this update aims to enhance user convenience and streamline the payment process within the popular messaging application.

Sources:

– NurPhoto via Getty Images

– SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images