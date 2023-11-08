Introducing Meta’s Ad-Free Option for Facebook and Instagram: A New Era for Data Privacy?

Facebook and Instagram users may have recently come across a message offering them the opportunity to pay for an ad-free version of the social media platforms. In line with EU regulations, Meta, the company behind these platforms, has introduced this new model in Europe.

By paying a monthly fee of 95 Danish kroner, users can enjoy the benefit of their personal information not being utilized for advertisements, as stated in a press release Meta on October 30th. Martin Ruby, the Nordic Policy Lead at Meta, explains that users can now choose between the traditional free usage supported ads or opting for an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram.

However, if users decide not to pay for the ad-free version, they will continue receiving targeted advertisements based on their data. Pernille Tranberg, a data ethics advisor, highlights that users who cannot afford the fee will still have to indirectly accept personalized ads based on their data, as stated in the platforms’ terms and conditions.

This new payment model follows Meta’s previous penalty of 390 million euros (approximately 3 billion Danish kroner) for violating EU personal data regulations. The Irish Data Protection Commission imposed this fine after deciding that a so-called “contract” cannot serve as a legal basis for serving users with ads based on their online activities.

The verdict posed a threat to Meta’s business model, which heavily relies on tailoring advertisements to individual users based on their online interests and digital activities.

Tranberg, a data ethics advisor and co-founder of Dataethics.eu, argues that in the digital era, data has become a form of currency. However, individuals often remain unaware of the value their personal information holds, such as their birthdate, political beliefs, or interests. Major companies continue to grow richer skillfully capitalizing on data and exploiting this new business model.

It remains to be seen whether Meta’s new payment model complies with the EU’s data protection regulations. Ultimately, there will still be a so-called “free” version where users pay with their data, raising questions about the acceptability of not actively consenting to personalized advertisements in such cases.

