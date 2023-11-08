Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscription Model in Europe

Facebook and Instagram users in Europe may now have the option to pay for an ad-free version of these social media platforms. Meta, the company that owns both platforms, has introduced this new model to comply with EU regulations. By paying 95 kroner per month, users can ensure that their personal information will not be used for targeted advertising, according to a press release from October 30th.

In a written response to DR, Martin Ruby, Meta’s political chief in the Nordics, stated that users can continue using the platforms for free with ads, or alternatively, choose to purchase an ad-free experience. This message has been encountered many Instagram and Facebook users.

For those who do not opt for the paid version, they will continue to receive targeted advertisements based on their data. Pernille Tranberg, a data ethics advisor, highlights that accepting personalized ads remains a condition for using the platforms without payment.

This new payment model comes in the wake of Meta being fined 390 million euros earlier this year for violating EU regulations on personal data. The Irish Data Protection Commission imposed the fine, stating that a “contract” could not serve as legal justification for sending users ads based on their online activity. This ruling threatened to undermine Meta’s business model, which heavily relies on tailoring ads to individual users based on their online interests and digital behavior.

Tranberg emphasizes that in the digital age, data has become a form of currency. However, users often remain unaware of the true value of their personal information, such as their birthdays, political beliefs, or preferences. As companies profit from data capitalization in this new business model, Tranberg questions whether Meta’s new subscription model truly aligns with EU data protection regulations.

