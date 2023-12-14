Risk and Consequences of Subletting University Rooms in Singapore

Summary: Subletting university rooms in Singapore is a common practice among students who are unable to secure a spot in on-campus housing. However, this practice comes with risks and consequences for both the subletters and the subtenants. Not only may residents face penalties such as suspension or withdrawal of housing eligibility, but they may also receive demerit points that can affect their scholarships. Universities like the National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) have strict policies against subletting, and they conduct regular patrols and checks to tackle this issue.

According to a former student, subletters often charge a higher rent, known as the “brother price,” ranging from $50 to $200 more than the original room rate for friends or acquaintances. When renting to unknown individuals, the mark-up can be as high as $300 to $500 above university rates. The allure of experiencing the unique hall life at universities drives some students to seek sublet arrangements.

However, subletters face severe repercussions if caught. NUS and NTU both warn against subletting as it violates housing rules and could lead to demerit points or even scholarships being suspended or terminated. These offenses are also recorded in the students’ educational records. NTU specifically states that residents found subletting can be evicted or barred from on-campus housing.

While the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has not encountered subletting incidents since 2019, they also emphasize that subletting is strictly prohibited. All three universities urge students to report any subletting activities they become aware of and encourage those who no longer need on-campus housing to withdraw, allowing their spots to be offered to other eligible students.

In conclusion, subletting university rooms in Singapore may provide temporary solutions for students in need of accommodation, but the risks of penalties and consequences are significant. It is essential for students to adhere to university regulations and explore alternative housing options to avoid academic and financial setbacks.