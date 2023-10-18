NTSB Releases Preliminary Report on Kentucky Plane Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recently published its preliminary findings regarding a fatal plane crash in Western Kentucky. The incident, which occurred on the evening of September 27, 2023, resulted in the deaths of a flight instructor, Timothy McKellar Jr., and a student pilot, Connor Quisenberry.

According to the NTSB report, the flight path of the Piper PA-28 aircraft, as recorded FlightAware.com, indicated that the instructor and student completed two takeoffs and landings at Bowling Green-Woodhurst Airport. They then departed in a northwesterly direction towards Owensboro/Daviess County Regional Airport at around 9:55 p.m.

Approximately 20 minutes later, the instructor shared a photo on social media, showing weather systems approaching their flight path on his in-flight navigation software. Subsequently, at 10:44 p.m., the pilot communicated with air traffic control, who informed him of heavy-to-extreme rain in the west. In response, the instructor requested an IFR clearance, which would permit them to fly in reduced visibility.

The controller attempted to guide the plane eastward to avoid the adverse weather conditions. However, the instructor reported experiencing significant turbulence and struggling to maintain control. Following this communication, contact with the aircraft was lost. The FlightAware tracklog indicated fluctuations in altitude, ground speed, and ground track as the plane spiraled out of control. The crash site spanned 25 acres of wooded terrain.

The incident drew attention within the aviation community due to a navigation screenshot released the NTSB, sourced from the instructor’s Snapchat story. A Flying Magazine article highlighted the instructor’s video on Snapchat, where he allegedly criticized the student and questioned their decision to continue flying towards the approaching storms.

It is important to note that the preliminary report does not provide a definite cause for the crash. The NTSB investigations typically require one to two years to be completed, culminating in a final report.

