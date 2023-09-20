NSYNC Reunites on TikTok: Recreating Iconic Awkward Photo

The ongoing reunion fun with NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick expands onto TikTok as the boy band launches their new page recreating one of their most iconically awkward publicity photos.

The NSYNC reunion has been gaining momentum since their surprise appearance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Fans have been clamoring for a reunion for years, and it seems like all the members are now on board to bring back the nostalgia.

However, the reunion might be leading to something bigger. In addition to collaborating on a new single with Justin Timberlake for his upcoming Trolls sequel, fans are speculating about the possibility of new music, a reunion tour, or even a Vegas residency. The group’s recent announcement of a sit-down interview on First We Feast’s Hot Ones has only fueled these rumors.

The members of NSYNC have been actively engaging with fans on social media, sharing lip-sync videos and photos. Their latest move is the launch of their TikTok account, where they recreated one of their most iconic and awkward promotional videos from their early days as a group.

Their presence on TikTok indicates their desire to connect with a younger demographic while also appealing to their existing fanbase. The recreation of the awkward photo has fans wondering who came up with the original pose in the first place.

The NSYNC reunion shows no signs of slowing down, and fans are eagerly awaiting any announcements or surprises that the group has in store.

