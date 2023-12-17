Jarome Luai Addresses Speculation About Move from Penrith Panthers

Jarome Luai, the renowned NRL star, has taken to social media to respond to rumors about his potential move to the Wests Tigers. Although he has not yet signed a contract, Luai’s public statement seems to confirm his departure from the Penrith Panthers. As a crucial player in the Panthers’ recent success, Luai has played an essential role in their three consecutive NRL championship wins, even capturing the title this year defeating the Brisbane Broncos in the Grand Final.

Originating from Sydney, Luai has made over a hundred appearances amongst Australia’s elite players since his debut in 2018 against the Newcastle Knights. He has also represented New South Wales in the State of Origin series, although he caused some controversy when he was sent off for fighting in the second game. Internationally, Luai has shone for both Samoa and New Zealand’s Māori All Stars. However, it is worth noting that while he played for Samoa in the 2017 World Cup, he had not yet made an NRL appearance.

Luai’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks, with reports suggesting that he has sealed a lucrative five-year deal with the Wests Tigers worth over $6 million AUD. However, the player himself denied these claims sharing the news article on his Instagram story and writing: “No pen to paper here. I’ll let you know when a deal is done. Big love ❤️”

While Luai’s departure from the Penrith Panthers appears to be imminent, both the player and the club have not yet confirmed the details of any official agreement. As fans eagerly await further updates, it remains to be seen how this move will impact the future performance of both Luai and his new team, the Wests Tigers.