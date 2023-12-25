Troy Dargan, Rising NRL Player, Tragically Passes Away in Motorcycle Accident

In a devastating turn of events, Troy Dargan, a promising NRL player, lost his life in a motorcycle accident while vacationing in the Cook Islands. Dargan, who was just 26 years old, had recently signed a two-year contract with the Canberra Raiders for the upcoming season.

The management at Aria Sports Group confirmed the tragic news on Christmas Day, expressing their condolences to the Dargan family. They stated, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of TJ’s tragic passing overnight. He and his family were holidaying in the Cook Islands where TJ was involved in a motorcycle accident. TJ will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Dargan’s journey in rugby league began at a young age, representing the Australian schoolboys and NSW under-20s. In 2016, he was recognized for his talent and named the halfback in the Holden Cup team of the year while playing for Parramatta. Throughout his career, Dargan played for various clubs, including Brisbane and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

During his time with the Rabbitohs, Dargan made his NRL debut and showcased his skills as a playmaker. He partnered with Adam Reynolds in the halves for two games and made a significant impact. However, with the return of Cody Walker, Dargan made way for the regular five-eighth in the team.

In addition to his achievements domestically, Dargan proudly represented the Cook Islands on the international stage. On two occasions, he had the honor of wearing his national colors and even scored two tries in a convincing victory over the United States in 2019.

The loss of Troy Dargan has sent shockwaves through the rugby league community. He was a young talent with a bright future ahead of him, and his untimely passing has left a void that will be deeply felt. Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family, friends, and teammates during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.