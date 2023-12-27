Penrith Panthers Player Investigated for Social Media Post

The NRL is launching an investigation into a social media post made Mitch Kenny, a hooker for the Penrith Panthers. The league was alerted to the post, which features Kenny in a photo with the caption: “Couple Boxing Day lines have got me in trouble.”

Officials from the NRL are now working alongside the club to gather more information and understand the context behind the post. A spokesperson for the NRL stated, “The NRL is aware of the matter and will be liaising with the club.” While the Panthers have chosen not to comment publicly, they are cooperating with the league’s investigation.

Mitch Kenny has been part of the Penrith Panthers for the past two premierships. Since his debut in 2019, he has played 83 games for the club. This year, the 25-year-old took on the role of starting in the No.9 position after Apisai Koroisau’s departure to the Wests Tigers.

The NRL’s investigation highlights the importance of athletes being mindful of their social media presence. In an era where posts can quickly circulate and have significant implications, players must exercise caution when sharing content online. The league’s commitment to addressing this matter demonstrates their dedication to maintaining the integrity and reputation of the sport.

As the investigation unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the league handles the situation and whether any disciplinary actions will be taken. Regardless of the outcome, this incident serves as a reminder to all sports professionals of the potential consequences of their social media activities.