Cooper Johns Announces Departure from NRL to Pursue Media Career

Cooper Johns, son of rugby league legend Matty Johns, has revealed that he will be taking a break from the NRL to pursue a career in the media. The announcement came through a post on his Instagram account, where Johns expressed his decision to step away from the sport for a while after four years in the NRL, during which he played for both the Melbourne Storm and the Manly Sea Eagles.

While Johns’ future in the NRL was uncertain after not receiving another contract, his move into the media industry has added further speculation about his rugby league career. It was announced that he will be joining radio personalities Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM as on-air talent. The details of his role are yet to be revealed, but Kyle Sandilands, one half of the radio duo, mentioned that they were impressed with Johns’ abilities and deemed him a valuable addition to their team.

Through a humorous Instagram post, Johns confirmed his decision to switch out the “leather pig skin for a microphone.” He also jokingly mentioned not to expect a reference from Storm coach Craig Bellamy if he were to pursue another head coaching job. Johns expressed gratitude for the friendships he made during his time in the NRL and emphasized his love for the game.

While this departure from the NRL does not mark the end of Johns’ rugby league career, it signifies a temporary hiatus as he explores opportunities in the media. With 19 NRL games under his belt and years of experience in reserve grade, Johns’ versatility as a playmaker will undoubtedly be missed on the field.

As Johns embarks on this new chapter, it remains to be seen how his media career will unfold and whether he will eventually return to the NRL. Nevertheless, his decision to step away from the boots and into the world of media showcases his determination to explore different avenues beyond the rugby league.