TikTok Creators Earning Big as Non-Playable Characters

Some TikTok creators are cashing in on a new trend as non-playable characters (NPC) and generating up to RM4,000 a day repeating set lines and movements for donations. While critics may dismiss this as a form of “e-begging,” creators like Nazri Yahya have found personal satisfaction and support from their followers. Yahya, who now does NPC content full-time after leaving his job, has earned as much as RM4,000 in just three days of streaming on TikTok. The trend has even gained popularity among twins Chamiy and Faamiy Malik, who go the names Cha and Faa. They have recorded their biggest daily profit of RM3,000 to RM4,000 from their NPC streams, proving that it’s a lucrative venture for those with the necessary skills and dedication. Chamiy highlighted the importance of practice and synchronization to ensure their movements are always in perfect harmony. Interestingly, their streams are not limited to local viewers, as they make an effort to accommodate audiences from around the world, including South Korea. The twins mentioned that their mother came up with the idea, unaware of the attention it would garner. Despite facing insults and negative comments, these creators continue to thrive in their NPC roles, showing that this unique path can lead to significant financial success.

A: A non-playable character is a character in a video game or interactive media that is controlled the game’s artificial intelligence rather than the player.

