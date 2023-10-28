Twitter Reveals Plans to Expand into Video and Recruiting

Twitter, now known as X, announced its intention to enter the competitive fields of video and recruiting, seeing YouTube and LinkedIn as its future competitors. The company, under the leadership of owner Elon Musk and CEO Linda Yaccarino, discussed these plans during a recent company-wide meeting. This marks the first time Musk and Yaccarino have jointly addressed the entire staff.

Yaccarino, who joined X as CEO in May, previously worked at NBCUniversal, where she was responsible for advertising and partnerships. Meanwhile, Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, acquired Twitter for $44 billion and took it private on October 27, 2022. Since then, he has initiated significant changes within the company, resulting in a reduction in workforce and a decline in advertiser trust.

Despite these challenges, both Musk and Yaccarino emphasized the platform’s record-breaking user engagement and its 500 million monthly active users. However, external estimates indicate that X may have fewer users logging in compared to the same period last year.

In terms of their strategies, Yaccarino focuses on strengthening relationships with advertisers, while Musk is working on product innovations such as promoting premium subscriptions and redefining account verification, allowing community-based fact-checking through Community Notes.

X’s main source of revenue still comes from advertising, which accounts for approximately 75% of total sales, with subscriptions and data contributing the remaining 25%. Although subscription numbers have increased 25% quarterly, they still represent a small portion of X’s user base, estimated to be less than 1% according to independent researcher Travis Brown.

Looking ahead, X plans to target small and medium-sized businesses in 2024 to drive advertising revenue growth. The company remains tight-lipped about the specifics of its competition with YouTube, LinkedIn, and PR Newswire.

In a memo sent to X employees, Musk and Yaccarino expressed readiness for growth and cited “a decade’s worth of innovation in just 12 months” on the platform. They also discussed X’s ambitions in the payments sector, hinting at future financial tools that will provide individuals and businesses with more opportunities.

