Delhi Metro Expands Ticketing Service through WhatsApp

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently announced the expansion of its ticketing service through WhatsApp. Initially introduced for passengers traveling on the Airport Express Line, this convenient service will now be available for all metro lines in the Delhi-NCR area.

The decision has been praised commuters, who believe this integration will help reduce travel time and make the ticket booking process much easier. The DMRC teamed up with Meta and its authorized partner, Pelocal Fintech Pvt Ltd, to roll out this service.

To book a ticket using WhatsApp, passengers can simply send a message with the text “Hi” to +91 9650855800 or scan the provided QR code at any metro station. After selecting the preferred language, passengers can tap on the “Buy Ticket” button and will then be redirected to the DMRC’s Pelocal portal.

In the portal, passengers can enter their source and destination stations, select the number of tickets needed, review the journey details, and proceed with payment. Once the payment is successful, a QR-based ticket will be sent to the passenger on WhatsApp.

It is important to note that a maximum of 6 QR tickets can be booked in a single transaction. Booking of tickets is available between 6 am to 9 pm for all lines and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line. Ticket cancellations cannot be done through WhatsApp Ticketing. A marginal convenience fee will be applied for credit/debit card transactions, while no fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions.

This move the DMRC is expected to encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel, providing a seamless and user-friendly ticket booking experience.

Sources:

– Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)