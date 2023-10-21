Control Your Web Activity: What’s New with Instagram and Meta

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, has introduced new features to give users more control over their web activity and data. Previously available for Facebook, these features are now available for Instagram as well.

The first feature, called Activity Off-Meta Technologies (formerly known as off-Facebook activity), allows users to manage what information from their web activity is shared with Meta third parties. Within the Instagram app, users can review the businesses that share their data with Meta, such as Airbnb, and choose whether to disconnect specific sites from their account or clear the data entirely. This data is used to show users relevant ads, so they may choose to keep it in place. However, for those who prefer not to receive targeted Instagram ads, clearing the data is an option.

To access this feature, users can go to the Settings menu within Instagram and select the Accounts Center, where they can view which businesses are sharing information about them with Instagram.

The second feature introduced Meta allows users to download information from both their Instagram and Facebook accounts simultaneously. This means that users can now download their photos from both platforms at once, instead of having to handle each service separately. It’s worth noting that the option to download content from just one service is still available.

These new features give users more transparency and control over their data on Instagram and Facebook. By allowing users to manage their web activity and choose which businesses have access to their information, Meta is aiming to address privacy concerns and empower users to make informed decisions about their online presence.

