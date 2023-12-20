Ohio Voters Await New Regulations for Recreational Marijuana Access

Ohioans aged 21 and older are now legally allowed to possess small amounts of recreational marijuana thanks to a voter-approved law. However, the law fails to provide guidance on how citizens are supposed to obtain their supply while they wait for the state to write regulations for adult-use dispensaries.

The law, passed 57% of Ohio voters, gives the state up to nine months to establish the regulations that will govern dispensaries. In the meantime, individuals can grow their own marijuana, with limits of six plants for an adult or 12 plants for a household with multiple adults. However, it takes several months for the plants to grow and be ready for harvest, leaving consumers without an immediate solution.

One option that Ohio marijuana users might consider is purchasing from neighboring Michigan, where recreational marijuana has been legal since 2019. Possession limits in Michigan are the same as Ohio’s, allowing individuals to possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and 15 ounces of concentrates. It is unlikely that law enforcement will target individuals possessing small amounts of marijuana while crossing the Michigan-Ohio border.

However, it is important to note that transporting marijuana across state lines is a federal crime, even if it has been purchased legally in a state where marijuana is permitted. The federal law considers such transportation as trafficking, which can result in up to five years of imprisonment and hefty fines.

Furthermore, while marijuana possession is legal under Ohio state law, it is still illegal at the federal level. Douglas Berman, an expert in drug policy, explains that although the federal government is unlikely to intervene in possession cases, cross-border activity is more likely to attract attention.

To address the issue of limited marijuana access, a bill has been passed in the Ohio Senate that allows existing medical marijuana dispensaries to sell to adults over 21 while the state establishes guidelines for new licenses. However, this bill is yet to be taken up in the Ohio House.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine supports this bill and hopes to get adults into state-regulated dispensaries as soon as possible. He is concerned about the growth of the illicit market and wants to prevent it from expanding while waiting for regulations to be implemented in 2024.

In the meantime, Ohio voters must patiently await the development of regulations to ensure legal and accessible avenues for obtaining recreational marijuana.