The Real Ghostbusters Return with Classic Episode “Mrs. Roger’s Neighborhood”

The beloved animated series “The Real Ghostbusters” is making a comeback with the streaming of its classic episode “Mrs. Roger’s Neighborhood.” In this episode, the Ghostbusters are called to Mrs. Roger’s house to eliminate the ghosts haunting it. However, things take a surprising turn when they realize that Mrs. Roger herself may not be who she appears to be. Meanwhile, Janine, one of the Ghostbusters, finds herself facing a dangerous demon at the Ghostbusters headquarters.

Inside Mrs. Roger’s house, Egon, one of the Ghostbusters, discovers that the house is under the control of a creature called “Watt.” This revelation adds an unexpected twist to the episode, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. What other surprises await the Ghostbusters as they battle the supernatural forces in Mrs. Roger’s Neighborhood?

An interesting fact about this episode is that, like other episodes from the first season, it features a track from “The Real Ghostbusters Soundtrack.” The song titled “Don’t Play Her Game” is showcased in this particular episode, adding to its overall atmosphere and excitement.

If you missed the previously featured episode, “Ghostbusters R Us,” you can catch up watching it below. Discover the thrilling adventures of the Ghostbusters as they protect the city from paranormal activities and uncover mysteries beyond imagination.

Sources:

– Ghostbusters Wiki