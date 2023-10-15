Indigenous Leaders Call for a Week of Silence to Mourn the Outcome of Voice Referendum

Indigenous leaders have decided to observe “A Week of Silence” in response to the outcome of the referendum on The Voice held on Saturday. The leaders, who wish to remain anonymous, have chosen not to comment on the “No” result and instead take the time to reflect on its meaning and significance.

Although it is unclear whether this group represents all the leaders who supported the Yes campaign, Yes23 and the Uluru Dialogue both endorsed the statement. Additionally, the Central Land Council and NSW Aboriginal Land Council shared the statement on social media.

The leaders expressed their disappointment over the rejection of constitutional recognition for the descendants of Australia’s original owners. They had long advocated for The Voice as a means to bring about real change for their families and communities.

In their statement, the leaders expressed gratitude towards those who supported their cause, including Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and various political parties. They emphasized that now is not the time to analyze the reasons for the outcome, as that will take place in the future. Instead, they called for a period of silence to mourn and contemplate the consequences of the result.

The leaders acknowledged that the rejection was theirs to determine and that they offered recognition, which was ultimately refused. They believe that this outcome highlights the position of Indigenous people in their own country, stating, “Always was. Always will be.”

To symbolize their grief, the leaders propose lowering Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags to half mast throughout the week of silence. This gesture will serve as a way to acknowledge the outcome and its impact on Indigenous communities.

Unfortunately, the Voice referendum adds to the growing list of Australian referendums that have failed to pass, reaching a total of 37.

