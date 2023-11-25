Zoop’s Convenient PNR Check and Food Ordering Services for Train Passengers

New Delhi, India – Planning train journeys can often be a hassle, especially when it comes to reserving seats and confirming bookings, particularly for long-distance trips. Keeping track of waiting lists and checking PNR status is a crucial part of trip planning. In a bid to simplify this process and alleviate the constant uncertainty surrounding train reservations, Zoop has introduced a user-friendly PNR check feature on its website.

Zoop, which is an e-catering partner of IRCTC, not only provides fresh and hygienic food for train passengers but also offers convenient tools to check PNR status, train time tables, platform locators, and coach positions on its website. To further streamline the process for those on the waiting list or seeking confirmation of their train bookings, Zoop has also launched a WhatsApp service. By simply entering the 10-digit PNR number, passengers can receive quick confirmation checks.

FAQ

1. How can I check my PNR status on Zoop’s WhatsApp service?

To check your PNR status on Zoop’s WhatsApp service, follow these steps:

– Send ‘Hi’ to Zoop’s WhatsApp number at 7042062070.

– Select your preferred language.

– The WhatsApp Bot, named Ziva, will prompt you to choose an option.

– Click on ‘View Options’ and select ‘Check PNR Status.’

– Enter your 10-digit PNR number to check the status.

2. How can I order food in train using Zoop’s WhatsApp service?

To order food in train with Zoop’s WhatsApp service, follow these steps:

– Send ‘Hi’ to Zoop’s WhatsApp number at 7042062070.

– Select your preferred language.

– The WhatsApp Bot, named Ziva, will prompt you to choose an option.

– Click on ‘View Options’ and select ‘Order Food.’

– Enter the 10-digit PNR number and select the restaurant.

– Choose your meals and add them to the cart.

– Select the payment option and track your food order.

Zoop doesn’t just stop at providing convenient PNR checks and food ordering services. It has also revolutionized the way passengers enjoy their meals during train journeys. With a wide range of culinary choices including North Indian, South Indian, Chinese, Italian, and special kids’ meals, Zoop’s WhatsApp service allows passengers to easily book their desired food options. With partnered restaurants that adhere to the highest food safety standards, Zoop ensures that passengers receive healthy and safe meals.

Furthermore, Zoop offers additional services for ordering food during train journeys, such as bulk food orders for large groups and the Pay At Delivery feature, which allows passengers to make payment after the delivery is made. Passengers can also connect with Zoop for any train-related inquiries, including checking train timetables, locating train platforms, and ordering food online through various channels like the official website, app, Google Chatbot, Instagram, and even a dedicated dial-in number.

In conclusion, Zoop’s user-friendly PNR check and food ordering services revolutionize the way train passengers plan and enjoy their journeys. With its commitment to delivering fresh, hygienic, and nutritious meals, Zoop ensures a memorable travel experience for all passengers.

(This article is a fictional creation and does not represent a real publication or endorsement from any specific entity or source.)