New Digital Services Launched UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has launched new digital services to make processes easier and more convenient for citizens. These services were showcased at the recent Gitex tech show in Dubai.

One of the new services is the ability to apply for a birth certificate online, eliminating the need for individuals to visit a government office in person. The online application process is quick and efficient, allowing parents to easily obtain a birth certificate for their newborns.

In addition to the birth certificate service, the Ministry has also introduced a 24/7 WhatsApp service. This service allows citizens to contact the Ministry at any time for inquiries or assistance. It provides a convenient and accessible channel for individuals to seek information on healthcare services, appointments, and general queries.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention is continuously exploring ways to leverage technology to improve access to healthcare services. These digital initiatives aim to streamline administrative processes, reduce wait times, and enhance overall customer experience.

These services align with the UAE’s vision of becoming a smart nation and adopting innovative solutions. By embracing digitalization, the Ministry is able to provide efficient and accessible services to its citizens, ultimately improving the quality of healthcare in the country.

