Delhi Metro Expands WhatsApp Ticketing Service to All Lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended its WhatsApp-based ticketing service to all of its lines, providing a convenient and user-friendly way for commuters to purchase tickets. Previously, the service was only available on the Airport Express Line.

DMRC’s decision to integrate with WhatsApp, India’s most popular messaging platform, aims to make it as simple as sending a message to buy a metro ticket. By offering the service on a widely used platform, DMRC hopes to encourage more people to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of transportation.

The WhatsApp chatbot is accessible in both English and Hindi, catering to the needs of a vast number of Delhi Metro commuters. Users can follow a series of steps to purchase a ticket through the messaging service:

1. Save DMRC’s official WhatsApp number, 9650855800, in their contacts list.

2. Scan the Chatbot QR code displayed at customer care/ticket counters in the stations.

3. Send a message saying ‘Hi’ to the number.

4. Select the preferred language.

5. Choose from options like Buy Ticket, Last Journey Tickets, or Retrieve Ticket.

6. Select the source and destination stations.

7. Specify the number of tickets needed.

8. Make a secure payment through the integrated payment gateway using a credit card, debit card, or UPI.

9. Receive a QR code ticket directly in the WhatsApp chat.

10. Use the QR ticket on your mobile at the designated scanner at AFC gates for entry and exit during travel.

This expansion of the WhatsApp ticketing service to all lines of the Delhi Metro system demonstrates DMRC’s commitment to enhancing the convenience and accessibility of its services for commuters. With the integration of WhatsApp, purchasing metro tickets has become a seamless and hassle-free experience.

