Now Book Your Delhi Metro Tickets On WhatsApp

Delhi Metro, India’s largest and the sixth largest in the world, witnesses over 6 million riders every day. To make the ticket booking process easier and more convenient, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new feature that allows passengers to book their tickets on WhatsApp. This new ticket booking system aims to reduce wastage and increase comfort for commuters.

To book your Delhi metro tickets on WhatsApp, simply send a ‘Hi’ to +91 9650855800 or scan the QR code provided. This feature is available on all 12 lines and 288 stations of the Delhi Metro network.

Once you initiate the booking process, you will need to search for the station you wish to travel to and specify the number of tickets, source, and destination. After reviewing your details, proceed to make the payment through the app using your preferred payment method. Once the payment is made, you will receive a QR code on WhatsApp, which can be used for entry and exit at the metro stations.

The introduction of this E2E (end-to-end) ticket booking experience aims to bring more convenience to passengers and reduce the waste generated the current use of QR code slips. In the past, plastic coins were used as an alternative to the QR code slips. This new system eliminates the need for physical tickets and contributes to a more eco-friendly commuting experience.

This service is available from 4am to 11pm on the Airport Line or Orange Line, and from 6am to 9pm on all other lines. The WhatsApp ticket booking system is a step towards enhancing the overall travel experience for Delhi Metro passengers and making the process more streamlined and efficient.

Give it a try and enjoy the convenience of booking your Delhi Metro tickets with just a few clicks on WhatsApp!

Sources: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation