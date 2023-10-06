New Delhi Metro Ticketing System Allows Users to Book Tickets on WhatsApp

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced a new ticketing system that allows travellers to book their tickets through WhatsApp. Developed in collaboration with Meta and their authorized partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd, this service aims to offer commuters a convenient and efficient way to purchase metro tickets. The integration of WhatsApp, a popular messaging platform in India, is expected to encourage more people to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel.

To book a metro ticket through WhatsApp, users simply need to send a message with the text “Hi” to +91 9650855800 or scan the provided QR code at any metro station. They can then select their preferred language, tap on the “Buy Ticket” button, enter their source and destination stations, and choose the number of tickets needed. After reviewing their journey details and making the payment, users will receive a QR-based ticket on WhatsApp.

Important details to note about this ticketing system include:

Users can generate a maximum of 6 QR tickets in a single transaction.

Ticket booking is available between 6 am to 9 pm for all metro lines and from 4 am to 11 pm for the Airport Line (Orange Line).

Ticket cancellations are not permitted when using WhatsApp Ticketing.

A minor convenience fee will be applied to credit/debit card transactions, while UPI-based transactions will not incur any convenience fee.

Passengers can book up to 6 QR-based metro tickets for a single journey.

Each QR-based metro ticket remains valid for the entire day of purchase.

After entering the metro station, passengers have a 65-minute window to exit.

The introduction of this WhatsApp-based ticketing system is expected to enhance the travel experience for metro commuters, providing them with a seamless way to purchase tickets. With the convenience and popularity of WhatsApp in India, more travellers may be inclined to choose the Delhi metro for their daily commute.

Sources: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)