WhatsApp Launches New Mac App on Mac App Store

WhatsApp has recently released its new application for Mac on the Mac App Store, finally making it available for download after months of being exclusively on the messenger’s official website.

The new app is specifically designed to run natively on machines equipped with Apple Silicon chips. It appears to use the same binary as the iPhone version, and it seems to have completely replaced the old WhatsApp Desktop in the Apple app store, as the latter is no longer accessible.

This message is for Mac users. 🖥️ WhatsApp for Mac is now globally available on the Mac App Store: apps.apple.com/app/id310633997

As we mentioned before, the new app optimizes the larger screens of Macs and supports video calls with up to 8 participants and audio calls with up to 32 participants. Additionally, it allows users to easily share files stored on their machines simply dragging and dropping them into the conversation.

The new WhatsApp for Mac requires at least macOS Big Sur 11 to function properly. It can be downloaded from both the official messenger website and the Mac App Store. However, it remains unclear what will happen to users of WhatsApp Desktop with the launch of the new app. Those who still use the old version do not receive any update notifications, and the app is no longer available in the store.

FAQs:

1. Can I still use WhatsApp Desktop on my Mac?

Although the old version of WhatsApp Desktop is no longer available on the Mac App Store, existing users can continue using it if they have it installed on their machines. However, it is recommended to switch to the new WhatsApp for Mac for better performance and compatibility with Apple Silicon chips.

2. Are there any additional features in the new WhatsApp for Mac?

Yes, the new app offers enhanced features such as the ability to make video calls with up to 8 participants and audio calls with up to 32 participants. It also allows users to easily share files from their machines directly through the app’s interface.

3. Can I update the old WhatsApp Desktop to the new version?

Unfortunately, there is no direct way to update the old WhatsApp Desktop to the new version. Users will need to download the new app separately from either the official WhatsApp website or the Mac App Store.

4. What macOS version do I need to use the new WhatsApp for Mac?

The new WhatsApp for Mac requires at least macOS Big Sur 11 to function properly. Make sure your Mac is updated to the compatible operating system before downloading the app.

