EPTV Sul de Minas Launches New WhatsApp with Virtual Assistant for Easy Messaging and Story Suggestions

The EPTV Sul de Minas news network has recently introduced a new feature on its WhatsApp platform. While the contact number remains the same, users can now interact with a virtual assistant, making it more convenient to send messages and suggest story ideas to the reporting teams.

To send a message, simply save the number in your contacts: (35) 99888-8888. The G1 website has provided a step-by-step guide to using the EPTV WhatsApp virtual assistant:

1. Save the EPTV Sul de Minas number in your phone: (35) 99888-8888.

2. Send a “hi” message to the contact on WhatsApp to initiate your conversation with the virtual assistant.

3. Read the privacy policy and indicate your agreement typing “1” for “Agree” or “2” for “Disagree.”

4. If you agree to the privacy policy, the next step is to provide your full name and gender.

5. Enter your postal code or address so that the EPTV teams can identify the location of your story suggestion.

6. The virtual assistant will then ask for your date of birth in the format dd/mm/yyyy.

7. After completing the registration, you can choose which department to direct your message to. Simply enter the corresponding number for your desired option. Available options may include Journalism, MeuPETnaEPTV, Terra da Gente, Mais Caminhos, Qualidade de sinal, OlhaIssoEPTV, Sabor de Casa, and Comunidades G1. Please note that the options may vary depending on the program segments.

8. If you choose to communicate with the Journalism department, the virtual assistant will request further details about your story. Be sure to provide as many relevant details and data as possible. Options include sending a photo, sending a video, submitting a report or suggestion, leaving a comment, or returning to the main menu.

Once your suggestion is received, the EPTV journalists will investigate the story, potentially reach out to you for more information, and save the submitted files for reference.

This new feature offers EPTV viewers a more streamlined and interactive experience when engaging with the news network. It provides a convenient platform to share relevant stories, participate in news reporting, and contribute to the programming content.

(Source: EPTV Sul de Minas)