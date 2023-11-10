Discover What’s New in Google’s November Updates for Android Devices

Google is all set to roll out a host of exciting new features and changes for Android devices in November. This month, Google has restructured the organization style of its core system apps, including the Play Store, Google Play Services, Android System Intelligence, Android WebView, and Google Play system updates, making it easier to identify specific changes and updates without sifting through footnotes. However, it’s important to note that these updates are only available on the latest version of each app.

To check if you need to update Google Play Services, simply click on the direct link to the app’s Play Store listing and update it from there if an update is available. For updating the Play Store, click on your avatar in the corner, go to “Settings,” and under the “About” section, select the option to “Update Play Store.” As for Google Play system updates, navigate to the Settings app and go to About phone > Android version > Google Play system update.

Apart from these steps, other Google System apps like Android System Intelligence and Google Wallet can be updated through the Play Store, just like any other app.

In terms of specific updates for November, Google has introduced Play Store Version 38.3, while Play Services Version 23.43 doesn’t seem to have any significant changes. However, the Play Store update will bring a few exciting enhancements. Users can now look forward to an improved search result experience through a new shortcut that directly takes users to the desired app or game. Additionally, the Play Store is making it easier to uninstall Android apps from connected devices, following its recent update that allows for app installation on smartwatches and tablets using a phone.

Other notable adjustments include an updated design for Google Play Protect information cards, as well as a prompt reminding users to enable Play Store notifications for better pre-registering app experiences.

