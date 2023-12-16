Redwood Boulevard Partially Reopens After Landslide

Summary: Following extensive repairs, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is set to partially reopen a section of Redwood Boulevard in Novato this week. The road suffered major damage due to a landslide that occurred during heavy rain in March. Starting Friday at 3 p.m., a single lane will be accessible to one-way traffic control until construction is completed along a retaining wall.

After months of repair work, a significant milestone has been reached in the restoration of Redwood Boulevard in Novato, California. This crucial road was severely affected a landslide triggered heavy rainfall earlier this year.

In an effort to restore accessibility, Caltrans has announced plans to reopen a lane on Redwood Boulevard. The partial reopening is scheduled for this week, allowing one-way traffic control to resume. Motorists can expect the lane to be accessible from Friday at 3 p.m.

Due to the extensive damage caused to a 100-foot section of the road near Buck Center Drive, repairs have been ongoing for several months. Caltrans crews have been diligently working to rebuild the affected portion of Redwood Boulevard, ensuring it is safe and stable for public use.

It is important to note that while this partial reopening will provide some relief to commuters and residents, construction activities will continue along a retaining wall. Caltrans is committed to completing these construction efforts promptly to minimize further disruptions and ensure the complete restoration of Redwood Boulevard.

The reopening of Redwood Boulevard marks a significant step forward in the road’s recovery from the devastating landslide. Caltrans remains dedicated to restoring full access and ensuring the safety of all travelers in Novato. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and follow any posted signs or instructions while the remaining construction work is being carried out along the retaining wall section.