New WhatsApp Update Enables Direct Ordering at Restaurants

The popular messaging app, WhatsApp, owned Meta, the company behind Instagram and Facebook, is set to release an update with improvements and new features in the coming weeks. One of the key upgrades will include a new tool for placing direct orders at restaurants, bars, and cafes.

According to Versa, establishments that wish to add the app as an option for food delivery will need to have their contact information registered on the WhatsApp Business messaging service and send their menus to the Flows application. This will allow customers to receive an automatic response with the available prices and offers.

To facilitate payments, customers will be able to provide the necessary credit or debit card information at the end of their purchase. While the functionality will be available in multiple countries, there is currently no specific information regarding its availability in Brazil.

This update aims to streamline the ordering process for both businesses and consumers. By integrating WhatsApp with the Flows application, restaurants can easily manage their delivery options, while customers can enjoy a seamless and convenient ordering experience.

In addition to this new feature, WhatsApp continues to be a popular platform for personal and professional communication. With its user-friendly interface and widespread usage, the app has become an essential tool for staying connected with friends, family, and colleagues. It offers a secure and efficient way to exchange messages, make voice and video calls, and share media files.

With the upcoming update, WhatsApp is positioning itself as not only a messaging app but also a platform that facilitates business transactions. By expanding its capabilities to include direct ordering at restaurants, the app is poised to further enhance the user experience.

Overall, this update reflects Meta’s commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of its users. As WhatsApp continues to evolve, it remains a must-have app for individuals and businesses alike.

Sources:

– Versa