WhatsApp is testing a new feature for top-secret disappearing messages

WhatsApp was originally designed as a privacy-focused messaging service, and while it may have lost some of that reputation, a new feature is bringing back its origins. According to WABetaInfo, a well-known website that tracks the latest innovations in WhatsApp beta versions, a new functionality has been discovered that will make secret keepers and those concerned about message privacy very happy.

The upcoming WhatsApp feature will apparently be called “top-secret” disappearing messages. These messages can only be listened to once, and the sender themselves will no longer have access to them, as they will “self-destruct” after being listened to, much like a one-view photo.

This feature, which is currently available in the iOS and Android beta versions of WhatsApp, can be activated if the message was saved in “lock” mode, in which case a one-view icon will appear. As always with WhatsApp betas, it is impossible to know when this feature will be available to regular users’ devices. However, since it is already being tested, it is likely to be rolled out fairly quickly.

This new feature is a welcome addition for those who value privacy and want to ensure that their messages remain confidential. With disappearing messages, users can have peace of mind knowing that their sensitive information will be automatically deleted after viewing.

Source: WABetaInfo