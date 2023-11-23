A Police Inspector Faces Dismissal for Social Media Misconduct

A police inspector has been fired from Nottinghamshire Police after engaging in a pattern of malicious and abusive behavior on social media. Inspector Philip Grimwade attended a public hearing on November 20, during which it was revealed that two female members of the public had filed complaints against him for his behavior on Twitter in January and April 2023. The tweets, directed at members of the public, featured derogatory and offensive comments, primarily targeting two female Twitter users whom Inspector Grimwade referred to as “mentalists” and “narcissists.”

As a police officer with 26 years of experience, Inspector Grimwade initially joined Twitter to highlight the positive work of the force. However, over time, he admitted to losing focus, perspective, and manners. Despite denying any misogyny and expressing deep remorse for his actions, Inspector Grimwade ultimately confessed to gross misconduct.

During the hearing, Chief Constable Kate Meynell, who presided over the case, emphasized the severity of Inspector Grimwade’s behavior. She stated that his deliberate, offensive, and discriminatory comments spanned several years and targeted a woman involved in the Sarah Everard vigil. The timing of his actions, when public concern over police attitudes towards women and girls was high, further exacerbated the impact of his behavior.

Inspector Grimwade’s conduct violated the standards of professional behavior, specifically in relation to Twitter content that involves discreditable conduct and authority, respect, and courtesy. As an inspector, he held a position of responsibility, serving as a role model for junior officers and staff. The Chief Constable emphasized that any officer, regardless of rank, should never engage in such conduct.

In light of these findings, Inspector Grimwade has been dismissed from Nottinghamshire Police and added to the Barred List, effectively preventing him from working in law enforcement in the future.

