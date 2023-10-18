Sam Hartman’s Success at Notre Dame and Growing Influence on Social Media

Sam Hartman’s decision to leave Wake Forest and join the Notre Dame football program has proven to be a fruitful one. Although the season has had its ups and downs, Hartman’s association with the historic college football powerhouse has put him in the national spotlight. While he had success with Wake Forest, wearing the golden helmet at Notre Dame has garnered even more attention for the talented quarterback.

One of the standout moments of the season was Notre Dame’s victory over USC, where Hartman did not have his best game statistically, but the win felt special to him. Hartman expressed his gratitude for the fan base and his love for the Irish. The affection seems mutual, as Hartman’s move to Notre Dame has brought him increased recognition and opportunities.

Notably, Hartman’s presence on social media has grown substantially since joining Notre Dame. His follower count across platforms like Instagram, X, and TikTok has skyrocketed, thanks to the national stage on which he has been performing. In less than a month, he has gained 144,900 more followers, totaling approximately 279,900. This increase in social media following could potentially lead to lucrative Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals for Hartman in the future.

Hartman’s success extends beyond social media, as he has built an impressive NIL portfolio. He became the first college athlete to sign a contract with Under Armour, also collaborating with Homefield Apparel and Beats Dre’s “Beats Elite” class. His endorsement deals and promotional content have further boosted his reputation and market value.

With a current On3 NIL Valuation of $1.3 million, Hartman ranks 11th in college football’s NIL rankings. His valuation has seen a significant increase of $150,000, approximately 14%, in just 10 weeks. The On3 NIL Valuation takes into account performance, influence, and exposure to determine an athlete’s market value within the NIL landscape.

It’s worth noting that the On3 NIL Valuation is not a tracker of completed NIL deals or a comprehensive valuation of an athlete’s entire career. Instead, it calculates an optimized NIL opportunity relative to the market and projects up to 12 months into the future.

Sam Hartman’s journey at Notre Dame has been a success both on and off the field. As he continues to shine as a quarterback, his growing influence on social media and expanding NIL opportunities make him a player to watch in the college football landscape.

Sources:

– [Name of Source Article] (source)

– [Name of On3 NIL Valuation] (source)