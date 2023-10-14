Notre Dame Prepares to Face USC in Marquee Showdown

No. 21 Notre Dame is gearing up to face off against No. 10 Southern California in a highly anticipated game this Saturday. The match, set to take place at 7:30 p.m. Eastern at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana, will be broadcasted on NBC and Peacock. Several streaming services, including Fubo.tv, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, will also offer the game for free. Sling TV has promotional offers as well.

Notre Dame enters the game with a record of 5-2, having recently suffered a 33-20 loss against Louisville. During the game, quarterback Sam Hartman completed 22 of 38 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns but also threw three interceptions, his first of the season. While the Irish started off strong, tying 7-7 at halftime, their defense struggled in the second half, allowing 26 points.

Facing off against the undefeated Trojans will be no easy task for Notre Dame. USC holds the highest average points per game in the FBS at 51.8 and ranks fourth in total offense with 523.3 yards per game. Key to their success is star quarterback Caleb Williams, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner who has already thrown for 1,822 yards and 22 touchdowns this season with just one interception.

Fans can catch the game on NBC or via streaming on Peacock. Those with cable subscriptions can use AT&T U-Verse, Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum/Charter, Optimum/Altice, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, or Verizon Fios to access the game. Alternatively, they can stream it for free through Fubo.tv, DirecTV Stream, or Hulu + Live TV, with Sling TV offering promotional offers. Merchandise for both teams can be found at Fanatics, Lids, Champs Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and New Era.

Sources:

– Title: No. 21 Notre Dame football vs. No. 10 USC: How to watch, live stream details

– Source: NBC Sports

– Date: October 14, 2023