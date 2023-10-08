Preview: Notre Dame vs. Louisville NCAA college football game

The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off against the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals in a Week 6 NCAA college football game on October 7, 2023, at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Notre Dame is led quarterback Sam Hartman, while Louisville is led quarterback Jack Plummer.

The line for the game is set at Michigan -19, with an over/under of 46.

This matchup is part of NCAA Football Week 6, and it will take place at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ABC.

Notre Dame leads the series between the two teams with a 2-1 record. The Fighting Irish are aiming for their 31st consecutive win over an ACC opponent after defeating then-No. 17 Duke 21-14 last week. On the other hand, Louisville enters the AP Top 25 for the first time this week and is seeking their first 6-0 start since 2013.

A key matchup to watch in this game is between Louisville’s secondary and Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman. Last season, when Hartman was playing for Wake Forest, he faced Louisville and threw for 271 yards but was intercepted three times, with two of the interceptions returned for touchdowns. However, Hartman has been performing exceptionally well this season, ranking third nationally with 14 touchdowns and no interceptions in 145 attempts.

Notre Dame running back Audric Estime is a player to watch in this game. He leads the nation in rushing yards with 672 yards on 95 carries and has seven touchdowns. Louisville’s running back Jawhar Jordan is also someone to keep an eye on. He leads the ACC with 102 rushing yards per game and has the ability to make big plays, with three scrimmage plays over 70 yards this season.

Additional facts and figures include Hartman’s streak of touchdown passes without an interception, Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte’s five sacks this season, and Cardinals kicker Brock Travelstead’s school-record 53-yard field goal.

