Report Shows Increase in Remote Encryption Attacks Ransomware Groups

According to a recent report, there has been a significant increase in intentional remote encryption attacks ransomware groups. These attacks involve perpetrators leveraging compromised and underprotected endpoints to encrypt data on other connected devices within a network.

Cybersecurity service provider Sophos has detected a 62% year-over-year rise in remote encryption attacks since 2022. The report highlights that some of the most active ransomware groups, including Akira, ALPHV/BlackCat, LockBit, Royal, and Black Basta, are deliberately using remote encryption as part of their attack strategies.

The threat of remote encryption attacks is particularly dangerous for organizations that have numerous computers connected to their network. With just one vulnerable device, the entire network can be compromised. Mark Loman, Vice President of threat research at Sophos, emphasizes the continuous threat posed remote encryption attacks, stating, “Attackers know this, so they hunt for that one ‘weak spot’ – and most companies have at least one.”

One of the challenges in combating these attacks is that traditional anti-ransomware protection methods deployed on remote devices are ineffective. They fail to detect the malicious files or the unauthorized encryption, leaving data vulnerable to loss. To address this gap, Sophos has developed CryptoGuard, an anti-ransomware technology that focuses on protecting files applying mathematical scrutiny to identify signs of manipulation and encryption. This approach does not rely on breach indicators, threat signatures, artificial intelligence, cloud lookups, or prior knowledge.

The report also reveals an interesting strategy employed some ransomware groups like LockBit and Akira, where only a portion of each file is strategically encrypted to optimize the attack process.

As remote encryption attacks continue to rise, organizations need to strengthen their cybersecurity defenses and explore advanced solutions like CryptoGuard to safeguard their data from these evolving threats.