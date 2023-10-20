Notice of Budget Revisions in the School District of Maple, Wisconsin

The Board of Education in the School District of Maple, Wisconsin, has recently made revisions to the budget for the current fiscal year. These revisions reflect the actual audited expenditures and are in accordance with state statutes.

In the General Fund, there have been several changes to the expenditure categories. Salaries have increased from $7,704,106 to $7,746,353, while employee benefits have decreased from $3,909,756 to $3,870,700. Purchased services have increased from $2,645,040 to $2,867,970, and non-capital objects have increased from $732,500 to $912,077. On the other hand, capital objects have decreased from $44,000 to $36,118.

Debt retirement has seen a significant increase from $76,500 to $205,634, and insurance/judgments expenses have increased from $245,000 to $283,384. Interfund transfers, however, have decreased from $1,716,826 to $1,460,880, and other objects have increased from $95,000 to $114,526.

In total, the general fund expenditures have increased from $17,168,728 to $17,497,644. This increase is primarily due to higher salaries for all staff members. Increased purchase services were necessary for building repairs and maintenance, including a building controls project at Northwestern High School. Additionally, there were higher snow removal costs, emergency snow removal on roofs at Northwestern Middle and Elementary School, increased fuel costs, and increased travel and supply costs.

The increase in debt retirement can be attributed to higher interest rates on short-term borrowing needs of the district. The rise in insurance/judgments expenses is due to increased premiums for property, auto, and workman’s compensation insurances. Finally, the increase in other objects expenses is a result of higher dues and fees for student and staff programs across the district.

These budget revisions aim to ensure compliance with state statutes and meet the financial needs of the School District of Maple. By addressing various expenditure areas, the Board of Education aims to provide quality education and maintain the district’s facilities effectively.

Source: Notice to the Electors of the School District of Maple, Maple, WI (Oct. 20, 2023) WNAXLP 268474