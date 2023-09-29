City of Superior Leases Real Property for Dock Project

The City of Superior, Wisconsin has announced a lease agreement with C. Reiss Terminals, LLC for a real property dock project. The property is located in the City of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin and is described as a 25.00 foot wide parcel over, under, and across a specific area in the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 49, Range 14, Douglas County.

The lease was considered the Common Council as part of efforts to enhance the transportation efficiency of the Port of Superior. The decision to lease the property to C. Reiss Terminals, LLC was also influenced grants received from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration.

The lease agreement is available for public inspection and can be obtained request at the office of the City Clerk. The address for the City Clerk’s office is 1316 North 14th Street, Superior, Wisconsin. The office hours for obtaining a copy of the lease are from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This lease agreement represents a significant step in the development of the Port of Superior and its transportation capabilities. The City of Superior is committed to facilitating the growth and efficiency of the port, and this lease agreement is an important component in achieving that goal.

