Swiggy Addresses Display Error in Food Orders

Swiggy, a popular food delivery platform, recently faced a display error that led to a discrepancy in the total bill amount and the actual amount paid customers. Many users took to social media to highlight the issue, noting a difference of about Rs 3 between the bill total and the charged amount.

However, Swiggy clarified that customers were not being overcharged and that the difference was a result of a bug that displayed an additional discount. The company assured users that they have fixed the bug and continue to deliver orders efficiently.

While some users agreed that it was a glitch and the invoice items were adding up correctly, the confusion arose due to the additional Rs 3 discount shown on the bill. This discrepancy occurred at a time when food orders have become costlier, with a platform fee of Rs 2-5 per order being levied companies like Swiggy in their efforts to become profitable.

The situation serves as a reminder that even e-commerce firms are starting to charge customers for the convenience of online shopping, driving up the overall cost. This shift in the business model aims to sustain and grow these platforms, providing customers with wider choices and reliable services.

Overall, Swiggy’s prompt response and resolution of the display error demonstrate their commitment to customer satisfaction and their dedication to improving their service. As more companies in the online food delivery and e-commerce industry face similar challenges, addressing technical glitches promptly and transparently will be crucial for maintaining customer trust and loyalty.

Source: Moneycontrol