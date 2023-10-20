Douglas County Budget for 2024 Proposed

The Douglas County Board of Supervisors has released the proposed budget for 2024. The budget includes changes in revenues and expenditures for the upcoming fiscal year. Here are the main highlights:

Revenues:

– General property taxes are projected to increase $167,568 or 3.2% compared to the previous year.

– Other taxes are expected to see a slight increase of $93,000 or 1.7%.

– Intergovernmental revenues are anticipated to experience the largest change, with an increase of $1,218,503 or 35.0%.

– Licenses & permits, fines forfeits & penalties, and public charges for services are also expected to see minor changes in revenue.

Expenditures:

– General government expenditures are projected to decrease $527,615 or 7.9%.

– Public safety and public works expenditures are also expected to decrease slightly.

– Health & human services expenditures are projected to decrease $28,037 or 9.4%.

– Culture, recreation & education expenditures are anticipated to have a minimal decrease.

– Conservation & development expenditures are expected to increase $488,518 or 42.5%.

Working Capital:

– There is a significant increase in working capital of $2,093,933, resulting in a decrease of 96.1%.

Fund Balances:

– The general fund balance is projected to be $20,157,184 at the end of the year.

– Special revenue funds and proprietary funds also show a positive balance.

Equalized Value/Tax Rate:

– The equalized value of the county has increased 799.1 million or 16.8% compared to the previous year.

– The tax rate per $1,000 of valuation is projected to decrease $0.53 or 13.49%.

A public hearing will be held on October 31, 2023, to allow residents and taxpayers to express their opinions on the proposed budget. Details of the budget can be obtained from the Douglas County Clerk or the Finance Department.

Source: Douglas County Administration Committee, Wisconsin State Statutes.

Definitions:

– General property taxes: Taxes imposed on the assessed value of real property.

– Intergovernmental revenues: Revenue received from various levels of government for specific purposes.

– Licenses & permits: Fees paid for licenses and permits required the county.

– Fines forfeits & penalties: Revenue generated from fines and penalties imposed for violations of laws and regulations.

– Working capital: The difference between current assets and current liabilities, representing the funds available for day-to-day operations.

– Fund balances: Amount of money available for expenditure within a specific fund.

– Equalized value: The assessed value of property adjusted to reflect market conditions.

– Tax rate: The percentage at which taxes are calculated based on the assessed value of property.