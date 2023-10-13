Public Hearing for Proposed Lake Shore Erosion Control

A public hearing has been announced for the pending application of shoreline stabilization in the City of Superior, Douglas County. The application has been submitted Waldbillig Andrew on behalf of General Mills to the Department of Natural Resources.

The proposed project is located in the NE 1/4, SW 1/4, Section 10, Township 49N, Range 14E. The Department will review the proposal and consider any public comments and information provided during the public hearing. The aim is to determine if the proposal complies with the necessary regulations and standards.

If the project impacts wetlands, the Department will ensure that the required mitigation aligns with the standards specified in s. 281.36(3r), Stats. A tentative determination has been made to issue the permit or contract for the proposed activity.

Interested parties can access more information about the project and review the application and plans on the Department’s permit tracking website. Accommodations will be provided for individuals with disabilities upon request.

Written comments regarding the project can be submitted via email or mailed to Steven LaValley, along with the docket number or applicant name. The comments must relate to whether the project meets the legal standards mentioned and should be postmarked no later than 10 days after the completion of the public informational hearing to be considered.

The final decision on the project may be appealed as outlined in the decision document.

Definitions:

Shoreline Stabilization: A process or set of actions taken to prevent or reduce erosion of the shoreline.

Mitigation: Measures taken to compensate for the adverse impacts of a project on the environment or natural resources.

Sources: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (no URL available)