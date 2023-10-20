Notice of Default and Foreclosure Sale

This notice is to inform the public of an upcoming foreclosure sale of a property located at 2732 E. 4th St., Superior, WI 54880. The property is being sold due to a default on the mortgage, and the sale will take place on 11/21/2023 at 10:30 AM local time.

The mortgage was originally executed Winifred A. Jones in favor of Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, a subsidiary of Lehman Brothers Bank, FSB. The mortgage was insured the United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the purpose of providing single-family housing.

The mortgage is now owned HUD, as evidenced an Assignment of Mortgage dated 10/1/2012. A default has occurred because the payment due on 4/27/2023 was not made and remains unpaid. As a result of this default, the entire amount of the indebtedness secured the mortgage has become due and payable.

The property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder. The bidding will start at $128,763.16, plus per diem interest, advances, fees, and costs. There will be no proration of taxes, rents, or other income or liabilities, except that the purchaser will be responsible for their share of any real estate taxes paid HUD up to the date of the sale.

The successful bidder, except for HUD, must submit a deposit of at least 10% of the bid in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made out to the Secretary of HUD at the close of bidding. This deposit is non-refundable. The remaining purchase price must be delivered within thirty (30) days of the sale in the form of a certified check or cashier’s check made payable to the Secretary of HUD.

The successful bidder will be responsible for all conveyancing fees, real estate taxes, transfer taxes, and any other costs associated with the transfer of title. There is no right of redemption or right of possession after foreclosure.

The foreclosure commissioner, IRA T. NEVEL, will issue a deed to the purchaser upon receipt of the entire purchase price. HUD does not guarantee that the property will be vacant.

