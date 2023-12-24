The Evolution of Christmas Cards: From Artistic Collectibles to Mass-Produced Tradition

Summary: Christmas cards have undergone a significant transformation over the years, evolving from unique and artistic collectibles to mass-produced, generic greetings. In the 19th century, Christmas cards were considered little pieces of art, often collected in scrapbooks and treasured for their beauty. They featured a wide range of designs, from bugs looking through telescopes to lobsters as symbols of festive dinners. Christmas cards were not only limited to Christmas; people also sent New Year’s cards and Easter cards, reflecting the spirit of various celebrations. These cards held sentimental value and served as a connection between individuals. The popularity of Christmas cards was so immense that they were reviewed in newspapers, similar to movies or TV shows today.

However, the era of collectible and unique Christmas cards came to an end in 1910 with the advent of mass production companies like Hallmark. The introduction of Santa Claus and religious scenery as popular motifs made Christmas cards more generic and less artistic. As digital communication takes center stage in modern society, historians express concern about the future accessibility of these tangible artifacts. Postcards from the late 1800s and early 1900s, characterized their detailed messages on the back, provide invaluable insights into the lives of individuals and communities from that period.

While the digitization of communication may pose challenges for future historians, the physical existence of these old cards serves as a testament to personal connections and important historical records. The artistry and uniqueness of these early Christmas cards, with their unconventional designs and messages, offer a glimpse into agone era.