Reddit Denies Reports of Forcing Users to Log In to View Content

Reddit has denied a report The Washington Post suggesting that the platform might require users to log in to see its content if it fails to reach agreements with generative AI companies. The original report highlighted the increasing number of news organizations blocking their content from being scraped AI companies to train their products.

According to the report, Reddit is currently in negotiations with AI companies to persuade them to pay for using its data. If these agreements were not reached, Reddit might have required users to log in to access its content, potentially affecting its visibility on Google. However, a Reddit spokesperson denied any upcoming changes, stating, “Nothing is changing.”

The threat of Google without Reddit was previously experienced when several subreddits went dark to protest the company’s API pricing changes. This resulted in many Reddit results directing users to private communities. The addition of “site:reddit.com” to Google searches has become a common method to filter out SEO farms and other attention-seeking websites, which would be disrupted a forced login.

The pricing changes initially announced Reddit were intended to encourage AI companies to pay for accessing Reddit’s data for training language models. However, the impact on third-party app developers became a concern later on. Similarly, Twitter, now known as X, has also implemented new pricing tiers for accessing its API, citing data scraping AI startups as a reason for implementing reading limits.

Sources:

– The Washington Post

– The Verge