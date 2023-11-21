Shreyas Iyer Emerges as the Unpredicted Game Changer in ICC World Cup Finals Against Australia

In the much-awaited ICC World Cup 203 finals between India and Australia, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has surprisingly namedropped Shreyas Iyer as the player who will have the biggest impact in the match. This unexpected choice has drawn attention away from bigger names like Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

Iyer, who recently made a stunning comeback after recovering from an injury, has been in phenomenal form. He scored a century against New Zealand, marking his second consecutive hundred in the World Cup after smashing one against Netherlands. Gambhir lauds his outstanding performance in the knockouts, where he scored a century in just 70 balls. According to Gambhir, Iyer’s contribution will be crucial in handling Australia’s bowling duo of Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa.

With 526 runs in ten games, Iyer currently stands as the seventh leading run-getter in the tournament. His consistent performance throughout the World Cup has not only solidified his place in the Indian team but also showcased his potential as a game-changer.

This unexpected prediction Gambhir adds an element of surprise and intrigue to the finals. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, all eyes will be on Shreyas Iyer to see if he lives up to the hype and proves himself as the unforeseen hero in the World Cup finals.

