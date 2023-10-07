Netflix Faces Controversy over Cancelling Accounts

A recent controversy has surfaced regarding the difficulty of cancelling subscriptions on popular streaming platforms. While Netflix has been criticized for making the cancellation process too simple, Amazon has come under scrutiny for its convoluted cancellation maze.

Ward Council, a former Netflix subscriber, expressed his frustration with the cancellation process. After cancelling his account and receiving a confirmation email, he was surprised to discover that his membership was reinstated a few days later. Council repeated the cancellation process, only to face the same issue again.

This issue is not unique to Netflix. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken action against Disney and Amazon for their use of “dark patterns” – manipulative user interface techniques that make it difficult for users to cancel subscriptions. The FTC has proposed a rule called the “Click to Cancel” rule, which would require companies to make the cancellation process as straightforward as subscribing.

According to the FTC Regional Director, Chuck Harwood, many companies employ some form of dark patterns, intentionally or unintentionally. The proposed rule has garnered significant public attention, with over 16,000 individuals submitting comments in favor of it.

However, an industry group has voiced its opposition, arguing that the rule would create frustration and unnecessary burdens for consumers.

As for Ward Council, he eventually managed to cancel his Netflix account after disputing the charges with his credit card company. He believes that Netflix relies on customers not taking the time to fight back and hopes that the proposed rule will hold companies accountable.

The FTC encourages consumers to report any instances of deceptive dark patterns or suspected fraud. While there is no set timeline for a vote on the proposed rule, the FTC is eager to gather more information from consumers.

Sources:

– FTC Regional Director Chuck Harwood

– Cox Media Group