Chinese Girl Wishes for a Marriage Free from Housework

A heartwarming video of a young Chinese girl expressing her desire for a marriage free from housework has captivated social media users in China. The video shows Fan Zhiyuan, a girl from Zhejiang province, enthusiastically helping her mother with domestic chores. Concerned about her daughter’s interest in housework, the mother decided to have a conversation about the importance of balance in a marriage.

The mother asked Fan if she would get exhausted from doing housework in the future when she gets married. To this, Fan confidently replied that she enjoys doing housework in her family but would prefer a husband who does not let her do all the work. She stated that her future husband would love and support her, unlike her own mother’s husband.

The heartwarming moment occurred when Fan turned to her mother while washing dishes and said, “I’m not stupid. My future husband will love me. I’m not stupid like you, finding a husband who can’t feel for you.” The mother burst into laughter, impressed her daughter’s words.

Later, Fan expressed her love for her mother and believed that she is an amazing daughter because her mother named her and shows her love every time she calls her name.

The touching video has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms, where users have praised the young girl for her clear-headedness and love for her mother. Heartwarming stories featuring adorable children often gain popularity in China, and this video is no exception.

Source: South China Morning Post

Sources:

