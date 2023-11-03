Yemen Hasn’t Declared War on Israel, Houthi Rebels Have Launched Missiles

CLAIM: Yemen has declared war against Israel.

THE FACTS: Yemen’s internationally recognized government has not declared war on Israel. Houthi rebels that control the country’s capital launched missiles at Israeli targets this week and threatened further attacks, but experts say the Iran-backed militia stopped short of declaring an all-out war.

Online claims stating that Yemen has declared war on Israel have been circulating on social media. These claims emerged after a video of a military leader dressed in combat fatigues speaking in Arabic was shared widely. However, the official government of Yemen did not make any such declaration.

The Houthi rebels, a rebel group that controls the national capital of Sanaa, did announce that they had launched missiles and drones at Israel. The Israeli military confirmed that their fighter jets and missile defense systems intercepted these attacks outside Israeli territory. On Wednesday, the Houthi military announced that they fired another round of drones toward Israeli targets to show support for the Palestinian people.

It is important to differentiate between the Houthi rebels and the internationally recognized government of Yemen, led the Presidential Leadership Council. The Houthi rebels are the de facto authority in the capital city, Sanaa, but they do not represent the entire country. The Republic of Yemen, the recognized government of the country, operates from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Aden, southern Yemen, and does not have any formal relations with the Houthi rebels.

While the missile and drone strikes launched the Houthi rebels are a significant escalation, they do not indicate a formal declaration of war against Israel. Experts emphasize that the Houthi rebel group’s statement falls short of committing to an all-out effort to destroy Israel.