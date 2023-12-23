NOT QUITE NARWHAL Season 2: A Magical Dive into New Adventures on Netflix

Prepare to embark on a brand-new journey with Kelp and his friends in the highly anticipated second season of Not Quite Narwhal, streaming on Netflix from January 22nd. This season promises to bring even more thrilling adventures featuring our beloved unicorn and narwhal companions as they explore both land and sea. Get ready to meet some exciting new characters along the way!

