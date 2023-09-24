Exploring Hong Kong: The Rise of Citywalk in Mainland Chinese Tourism

In recent years, mainland Chinese tourists have been flocking to Hong Kong’s Kennedy Town, a charming neighborhood on the western part of Hong Kong Island. Instead of indulging in luxury shopping, these visitors are turning to local neighborhoods, inspired travel guides on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, also known as the Little Red Book.

Xiaohongshu has gained popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic as people turned to it for travel advice while they were under strict anti-epidemic policies. The platform’s algorithm caters to user preferences displaying multiple posts on the screen, allowing for more tailored content. This has contributed to the rise of “citywalk” among mainland Chinese tourists – a trend where visitors explore a city on foot, either aimlessly or following a curated route to discover unique and photogenic locations.

Kennedy Town has been identified as one of the best destinations for citywalk enthusiasts, with its scenic waterfront and romantic atmosphere. The book “Hong Kong Strollology” Sampson Wong, an urbanist and creator of a popular YouTube channel about wandering around the city, has also captured the interest of Xiaohongshu users. The book suggests ten routes that showcase the beauty of Hong Kong.

The citywalk trend extends beyond China, with people worldwide embracing the idea of exploring a city foot to appreciate its environment and immerse themselves in its culture. Critics argue that citywalk can sometimes promote consumerist behavior, focusing on checking off popular spots and taking photos in photogenic locations. However, proponents argue that carefully curated routes prompt deeper thinking about the purpose of the walk and the design of the route, ultimately helping people gain a better understanding of the city.

The pandemic has played a role in shaping the popularity of citywalk. Frequent lockdowns in mainland China last year made people appreciate the beauty of their neighborhoods and prioritize living in the present. Outdoor activities like rock-climbing, camping, and fishing have also seen a surge in popularity in China during and after the pandemic.

As mainland Chinese tourists continue to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations in Hong Kong and embrace the citywalk trend, it offers a unique way to experience the city’s culture and hidden gems beyond the traditional tourist attractions.

Sources:

– Xiaohongshu, also known as the Little Red Book, a Chinese social media and e-commerce platform.

– “Hong Kong Strollology” Sampson Wong, a book about exploring Hong Kong on foot.